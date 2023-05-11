UMD Women’s Hockey Releases 2023-2024 Schedule, Stewart Enters Transfer Portal

The Bulldogs will open the year at home on October 6th against Long Island University.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team released their schedule on Wednesday.

Then the following weekend, they’ll welcome in Ohio State. Their matchup against the NCAA title runner ups will mark their first WCHA conference series.

In the 34 games scheduled, 16 are against programs that made the NCAA tournament.

In other Bulldog news, senior defender Taylor Stewart has entered the transfer portal.

Just this past season, she tallied four goals and eight points, which were both career-highs for her.