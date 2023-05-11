“Where is…?” Answers For Duluth Tourists Moving To Canal Park Restaurant

Visit Duluth solidifies its move from downtown to Canal Park

Tourists in Duluth will soon get their questions answered–inside a Duluth restaurant.

Visit Duluth announced Thursday that they are moving their welcome to a spot inside Grandma’s restaurant in Canal Park.

The office moved out of downtown Duluth and down to Canal Park last summer, and the city said it had good results.

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, Visit Duluth is taking it one step further, setting up shop in one of the city’s well-known businesses.

“We are going to make the visitor experience more concierge style in this location. So, there are going to be more services, more information. More really like a concierge in a hotel, and less gift shop,” said Daniele Villa, President of Sales and Operations for Visit Duluth. “We’re going to have a nice coffee table, sit-down experience. Real nice decorating, homey style. So, we will try to give a nice one-stop shop for visitors to get as much information as they want. Not only for Canal Park, not only for downtown, but for the entire Duluth community,” Villa said.

At the press conference, the city said twelve percent of Duluth jobs are in the hospitality and tourism industry. Duluth officials said Thursday they don’t have a dollar amount for what tourism brings to the city’s economy, saying the last study was done in 2015.