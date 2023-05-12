3 Arrested And Charged After Drug Bust In Ashland

ASHLAND, Wis. — The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office says 3 people have been arrested and charged after a drug trafficking investigation was conducted.

Police say it happened in April after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the Township of Sanborn.

Deputies found 34 grams of fentanyl, along with packaging material, firearms, and $6,200 in cash.

Authorities say a 22-year-old man, 19-year-old woman, and 40-year-old woman were all arrested and charged with drug related charges.