City Of Duluth Announces Portions Of Skyline Parkway, Other Roads Reopen To Traffic
DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth says portions of Skyline Parkway and other seasonally closed portions of roads are reopening Friday to drivers.
These roads close annually in the winter.
The portions of roads reopening for motorized traffic include:
- Skyline Parkway from 0.4 miles east of Glenwood Street to Maxwell Road
- Seven Bridges Road from Lakeview Chalet to Maxwell Road
- Maxwell Road from Skyline Parkway to Oak Street
- Skyline Parkway from 0.3 miles south of 100th Avenue West to the city limits.