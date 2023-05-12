Duluth Junk Hunt Underway at the DECC

DULUTH, MINN — The eleventh year of the Duluth Junk Hunt is happening this weekend at the DECC. The event offers vintage and handmade items such as home decor, jewelry, furniture, clothing, and more. Vendors come in from all over the state.

A portion of the proceeds are given to a local non-profit each year, this year second harvest northern lakes food bank will be the recipient.

A mother and daughter came all the way from Thunder Bay to check out the event. Kylie Wilson said, “You know what this city is beautiful we love coming here. We come a few times a year, love the junk hunt, love the marina, and all the shops and places. This area down here, Canal Park is just beautiful.” The junk hunt continues on Saturday from 9 to 4.