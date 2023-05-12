Former Thunderhawk Joey DelGreco Wins NAHL MVP & Rookie of the Year Awards

DelGreco finished third in the league for assists, points, and power-play assists.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma.- Former Grand Rapids Thunderhawk Joey DelGreco grabbed plenty of hardware on Thursday.

DelGreco was named NAHL MVP of the Year and NAHL Rookie of the Year.

He was third in the league for assists, points, and power-play assists. He also led all rookies in assists and points.

DelGreco’s team is getting it done on the ice too. The Oklahoma Warriors posted the best record in the league and are currently on the verge of clinching the South Division Championship.

DelGreco has already committed to Augustana University for the 2024-2025 season.