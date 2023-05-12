Funeral for St. Croix County Deputy Sheriff Kaitie Leising

HUDSON, Wis. — For the fourth time in the past four weeks, there’s been a funeral for a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty. Three officers in Wisconsin and one in Minnesota have been killed.

Friday, Funeral Services were held for St, Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising. She was just 29 years old. Leising had joined the St Croix sheriff’s department last year after having served two years as a deputy in South Dakota.

Leising was killed last Saturday when she stopped to check on a car in the ditch. When she asked the driver to perform a field sobriety test, he shot and killed her. The gunman was later found dead in nearby woods where he had killed himself.

Leising’s funeral was held at Hudson High School. Hundreds of police, sheriff, and other law enforcement officials were on hand to mourn her loss and the loss of all law enforcement officers.