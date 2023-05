Man Sentenced To Over 36 Years In Prison For 2019 Murder In Makinen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — A Mora man has been sentenced for the murder of a man in Makinen in 2019.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office says J. Nicholas Cramer was sentenced Friday to over 36 years in prison.

Cramer murdered Frank Gerald Meyer on October 2, 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, Meyer had been allowing Cramer and his wife to stay in a camper on his property but shortly before his murder, Meyer had told the Cramers to leave.

During the investigation, authorities conducted a search of the Cramers’ camper where they found multiple .22 caliber cartridge cases that matched the .22 caliber cases found outside Meyer’s garage. The BCA analyzed the cartridge cases and determined they were fired by the same gun.

According to the complaint, investigators had also recovered two bloody metal pipes that appeared to consistent with the injuries found on Meyer’s body.

Cramer was convicted of Second-Degree Intentional Murder in April by a St. Louis County jury.