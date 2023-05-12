Mother’s Day Prep at Howard’s Que

DULUTH, MINN – The day for celebrating and showing love for your mom is coming up on Sunday, it’s Mother’s Day. Many restaurants across the region are getting ready for their Mother’s Day Buffet. One of those is Howard’s Que in Lincoln Park. Howard and his crew were fine-tuning things for another year. He gets a lot of joy from seeing smiles on the faces of moms and their families, and he likes to help make that happen.

“Encourage the families out there to enjoy their mothers, and give the mothers a break, every year,” said Howard Ross. “We do a pretty good spread out here for the mothers. Turkey, ham, ribs, rib tips. We have pork loins. We have all types of salads. It’s a buffet of all your favorites.” He says the smoked turkey is a must; they have three of them! The Que is serving from 10:30 to 2 pm on Sunday, and reservations are recommended.