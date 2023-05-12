Saturday is Minnesota Fishing Opener

DULUTH, MINN. — “Saturday is kind of our Super Bowl,” said Emily Manning the manager of the Fredenberg Minno-ette.”You know it’s a crazy day for us, it’s a crazy day for a lot of businesses in the area. Everyone’s trying to get out on the water and it’s kind of the introduction of summer for a lot of people”

One local bait shop in Duluth is preparing to help anglers get out on the water for the opener. The Fredennberg Minno-ette is stocked up with lures, rods, gas, and everything you could possibly need to get started fishing. The store is even opening at 4 am.

Manning said, “We really appreciate that this business has been here for so many years and we’re able to carry on the tradition of being able to supply people with their fishing opener necessities. And we just love to see how many people get out and enjoy the outdoors for this holiday. It’s basically a holiday for us.”

Tig’s barbecue will be making its debut at the Fredenberg Minno-ette from 3 to 6 Saturday as well.