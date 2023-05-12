Some Area Trails Slowly Opening

Trail users urged to be careful and avoid damaging wet trails.

[Duluth MN] The Duluth Parks and Recreation Department said some of its trails will be opening on Saturday at noon.

Thirteen of the local trails will be opening, but another eight remain closed. The Lake Superior Hiking Trail is also officially opening in some areas.

A big concern is over muddy areas that could damage trails if used too soon.

The department says that if the trail is muddy enough to leave footprints or tire tracks, you are asked to turn around and don’t use it until the trail dries.

If you hit a wet spot on an otherwise dry trail, you are asked to go through the wet area, rather than widen the trail by going around it.

The following list is from the Duluth Park and Recreation Department:

(*DT = Duluth Traverse).

Trails opening 12 noon Saturday.

Superior Hiking Trail

Grand Portage Trailhead to Magney Snively (including Ely’s Peak Loop)

North 24th Ave West Trailhead to UMD

Duluth Traverse Hiking/Biking Trails

Stone Age (DWP, Ely’s Peak)

Keene DT

Quarry Park / Bellevue Park

Kissing Booth Trail (Piedmont)

Craft Connector Trail (Enger/Central Park)

*Enger / Observation / Antenna Farm DT

*West Chester / Chester Bowl Rim

Morningside / Hawk Ridge DT

Other Hiking Areas

Lincoln Park Trails (above W 7th St)

Enger Park Trails

Chester Park, and Chester Creek Trails

Congdon Park Trails

Hawk Ridge Trails

The below trail areas remain closed:

Superior Hiking Trail

Magney Snively to North 24thAve Trailhead

UMD to Martin Road Trailhead