St. Scholastica College Breaks Ground for Student Center

DULUTH, MINN. –Exciting news from the College of St. Scholastica today as ground was broken for a new Student Center that is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2024. The Student Center has been in the planning stages for more than two decades.

The president of the school, Dr. Barbara McDonald said “The Student Center is the last in a series of planned facilities and upgrades and building projects that were part of the 2002 Facilities Plan

Deborah Amberg, the chair of the St. Scholastica Board of Trustees], said, “Over time as all things do, this campus has evolved. We’ve seen the addition to the Science Building, the construction of apartments, the building of Burns Wellness Center, and the Health Science Center. While the campus continues to evolve and grow, one thing remains the same and that is a truly exceptional educational experience for our Saints

One student was a part of the ceremonies today. She is Emma Mischke, a sophomore at the school. She is also the student representative on the school’s Board of Trustees, and will still be a student here when the building is completed. She said,” Fall of 2024 will hopefully be here sooner than we know it and instead of standing here, we will be celebrating in a warm and inviting building filled with light and hope, scholarship and community.”

The total cost for the student center is estimated at $17.5 million dollars and will complete the 2002 facilities plan for the 111-year-old college.