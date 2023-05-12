UMD Football’s Carmickle & Ojile Take Part in Vikings Rookie Camp

Carmickle and Ojile are part of a group of 42 total players that are scheduled to compete throughout the weekend.

EAGAN, Minn.- UMD wide receiver Armani Carmickle and Tight End Zach Ojile took part in Day 1 of the Minnesota Vikings rookie camp on Friday.

Carmickle would don the number 12 and Ojile would rep number 31 as the duo went through multiple drills.

Carmickle is coming off a record breaking year as he became the 6th Bulldog in program history to reach 2,000 receiving yards.

Ojile was named to the 2022 NSIC First-Team after a solid season in which he tallied four total touchdowns, two on the ground, and two through the air.

