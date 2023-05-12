UMD Softball Sees Season Come to End in NCAA Central Regions

The Bulldogs finish the year with an overall record of 40-13.

JOPLIN, Missouri- The UMD softball team was unable to hold off elimination on Friday at the NCAA Tournament, as they fell 4 to 3 to Rogers State.

The Bulldogs were led by Elle Potts, who went two for three with one run batted in.

UMD faced a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the 7th and they were unable to get the crucial strike three as the Hillcats walked-off.

