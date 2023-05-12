UMD Women’s Hockey Names McMahon Captain, Jobst-Smith & Van Wieren Alternate Captains

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team named their captains for the upcoming season.

Repping the “C” patch will be 5th year senior Mannon McMahon.

McMahon set a career mark last year, posting 10 goals and 19 assists.

Joining her as the alternate captains will be seniors Nina Jobst-Smith and Clara Van Wieren.

It was also a year to remember for Jobst-Smith last season as she had five goals and 21 assists.

Not too shabby year for Van Wieren either as she had five goals and 21 assists.

The Bulldogs open the year October 6th at home against Long Island University.