Warrior Bewing is Expanding

DULUTH, MINN. — Founded just two years ago in 2021, Warrior Brewing, a DAV-owned business has seen a good deal of success and that’s meant they’re looking to expand.

Matt Paple is the Co-Owner of the brewery and says he’s been very happy with how the business has grown. “The biggest change with us recently obviously, is we opened a taproom last September after much demand from the general public,” said Paple. “This is going to be our first full year with a taproom open. We realized very quickly that our current taproom situation was not ideal for us to service the amount of patrons we were probably going to be seeing”

Thankfully for Warrior Brewing a neighboring business owner decided to semi-retire and didn’t need the space anymore. Warrior knocked down the adjoining wall and that’s where its new taproom is located.