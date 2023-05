Wilderness Take 2-1 Series Lead Over Wisconsin Windigo

Game four is Saturday in Cloquet. Puck drop is set for 7:15 pm.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness picked up a crucial game three win on Friday, defeating the Wisconsin Windigo 5 to 1.

Isak Posch would stop 29 out of the 30 shots he saw to lead Minnesota defensively.

Game four is Saturday in Cloquet. Puck drop is set for 7:15 pm.