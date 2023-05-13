Duluth Junk Hunt Back At The DECC This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — The 11th year of the Duluth Junk Hunt is happening this weekend at the DECC.

The event offers vintage and handmade items such as home decor, jewelry, furniture, clothing, and more. Vendors come in from all over the state.

And part of the proceeds is given to a local non-profit each year, this year going to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

A mother and daughter came all the way from Thunder Bay to check out the event.

“You know what this city is beautiful we love coming here. We come a few times a year, love the junk hunt, love the marina and all the shops and places. This area down here, Canal Park is just beautiful,” said Kylie Wilson, Thunder Bay resident.

There’s still time to get your junk tomorrow from 9 to 4.