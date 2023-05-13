Fredenberg Minno-ette Inc. Ready For Minnesota Fishing Season Opener

DULUTH, Minn. — “Tomorrow is kind of our Super Bowl. You know it’s a crazy day for us, it’s a crazy day for a lot of businesses in the area. Everyone’s trying to get out on the water and it’s kind of the introduction of summer for a lot of people,” said Emily Manning, Store Manager of the Fredenberg Minno-ette Inc.

Well, the big day is in less than 24 hours, it’s the Minnesota fishing season opener. Local bait shops, boating stores, and anglers all getting ready for Saturday.

One local bait shop in Duluth is preparing to help anglers get out on the water. The Fredenberg Minno-ette is stocked up with lures, rods, gas, and everything you could possibly need to get started fishing. They are even opening at 4-am.

The store’s manager says it’s very meaningful to be able to be a part of people’s fishing traditions.

“We really appreciate that this business has been here for so many years and we’re able to carry on the tradition of being able to supply people with their fishing opener necessities. And we just love to see how many people get out and enjoy the outdoors for this holiday. It’s basically a holiday for us,” said Manning.

Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ will be making their debut at the Fredenberg Minno-ette Inc. from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday as well.