Governor’s Fishing Opener

MANKATO, MINN. — While in the Duluth area, the weather was best described as windy and raw, it was still much better than what had taken place in Mankato where Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, stood in for Governor Tim Walz

The rain fell all morning on the 75th Governor’s Fishing opener. It was held on Madison Lake, but the rain hardly put a damper on the actions of all those who had waited so long for the start of the fishing season.

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan joked about the weather.”The fishing opener next to the state fair, is the most wonderful time of the year. It really is the kickoff to summer. We have had the longest winter of our lives. so, it’s not icy, there’s no sleet, it’s just rain, it’s not snow, we can do this.”

The rain didn’t keep the fish from biting, and the LT. Governor was able to land herself a fish. She was accompanied by DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Explore Minnesota Tourism Director Lauren Bennett McGinty, and Senator Nick Frentz .

And as is tradition, the fishing in the morning was followed by a shore lunch.