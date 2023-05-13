LSC Auto Club Brings Back Car Show

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Auto Club was back hosting its student-run car show today at the college.

From classic Ford Mustangs to vintage trucks restored to mint condition, the LSC car show filled a parking lot with a wide variety of cars that would satisfy just about any car buff.

Some owners showed off the finer details of their prized possession, opening the hood to show off its engine.

It was only a $5 charge for car owners to display their vehicles.

For those who came to look and admire Proctor Pizza was on hand to satisfy their hunger for food.

Car owners could also vote on which of the other vehicles on display was their favorite.

Today’s show was a huge success and brought more cars than expected.

“We were hoping to get 20 to 35 cars, and man, we are probably at about 50 to 60 right now, it’s been incredible. It’s super fun seeing all the cars here, there’s so many people who just came out to have a good time,” said Michael Malley,” LSC Auto Club Treasurer and Car Owner.

Organizer Michael Malley is also a car owner and showed off his wheels at the show.

Malley owns a red 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS that he was been working on restoring for about a year.

He says he would like to give the engine a boost but for now, he’s happy just working on the car.

“It’s not the greatest car, it’s nothing special, there’s definitely a lot nicer cars here, but it’s mine, and that’s what i like about it,” said Malley.

Organizers say the Lake Superior College Car Show was a big hit this year, especially because it was not held in the past two years.

Looking forward, Malley says the show will be back for years to come and he’s hopeful that even more car owners will want to display their work at the show.