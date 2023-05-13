Minnesota Fishing Season Opener

FREDENBERG, Minn. — The fishing opener is like an unofficial holiday for Minnesotans, and after a very long and challenging winter, being able to finally fish on an open lake is like a breath of fresh air.

“It was a tough winter, the ice was never all that great so we didn’t get out as much as we wanted to and it’s good to be back out casting lines,” said Fisherman Cory Hage.

In Duluth and surrounding areas, the windy weather wasn’t stopping diehard fishermen from enjoying the opening day.

Those who were up early were looking for some of Minnesota’s most popular fish including walleye, bass, and northern pike.

Since she was very young 16-year-old Amber Johnston has known the life of an angler for nearly her whole life.

“My favorite fish to catch is bass and that’s what I’m trying to get,” said Johnston

Cory Hage and his friends started their season off before the sun rose and were still at many hours later trying to reel in the big one.

The group opted to fish from the shore, which is a tradition for the experienced fishermen. They believe the shore area is where the fish will be and where they will catch their limit on opening day

“Every year on opener it’s our thing to come and sit and fish offshore, we’ve kind of realized the colder the weather and the colder the water, they just don’t quite move as much, so sitting here with still lines, that’s how you get them,” said Hage.

There may be 10,000 lakes in the state, but ask any fisherman and they will tell you there must be 10,000 ways for the fish to avoid their hook.

“Caught a few, not as many as we would like as usual, you always want them to be more and bigger, but we’re getting a couple and that’s what it’s about, get a few nibbles and hopefully get some fish in the box and have dinner,” said Hage.

But Hage’s group eventually got some luck and landed a decent-sized northern pike.

“Nothing quite like having that line go and seeing it and grabbing it,’ said Hage.

The opening weekend is always special but this year with the DNR trying to attract more women to the water, Moms could fish for free this weekend and the DNR is sponsoring a contest for women.