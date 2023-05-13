Pancakes in Fredenberg Raise Funds for Volunteer Fire Department

FREDENBERG, MINN. –In Fredenberg, people enjoyed a delicious breakfast as the volunteer fire department hosted its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser.

The place was packed Saturday morning as hungry people stopped by for a bite of some pancakes and eggs.

Volunteers from the town were on flipping and cooking duty, as they served up flap-jacks.

For nearly 60 years, pancakes have been served for the event, along with sausages and eggs, and of course, coffee was included.

Pancake flippers love their role in the event, and one even got a promotion to the griddle this year.

“Once a year we get to see each other, and usually I’m in charge of coffee, so I make lots of coffee,” said Danielle Siem, who made the step up to pancake flipper this year.

Funds from the feed along with donations help raise money for the fire department, and it’s the largest fundraiser of the year.

Organizers say the event was a huge success and they’re already looking forward to next year.