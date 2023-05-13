Ursa Minor’s Brew Wins Gold Medal

DULUTH, MINN. –There’s news out of Nashville that a local Duluth brewery has won a medal for its beer at the 2023 World Beer Cup Ceremony. The competition featured over 10,000 entries from 2,300 breweries from around the world.

Ursa Minor and specifically its EQUUANIMINTY brew brought home a gold medal from the competition The gold medal is for Ursa Minor’s Irish Style Red Ale. That beer has also been recognized as a winner at other competitions.

Along with Ursa Minor, two other brewers from the state also did well. Uteplis Brewing in Minneapolis won Silver for its Munch Style Helles.

Brewhaus Brew Labs in Minneapolis picked up a bronze medal for its Deck Journey which is an American-style sour ale.