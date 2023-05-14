10-Year Anniversary Of The Historic Germann Road Wildfire

The critical fire conditions in the Northland Sunday come on the 10-year anniversary of the Germann Road Wildfire in Douglas County.

The fire, which is one of the largest in Wisconsin state history, consumed more than 7,400 acres and destroyed 104 structures in the towns of Gordon, Highland and Barnes. Twenty-three of the structures destroyed were residences.

The DNR said an estimated 350 structures were saved from fire control efforts.

Nobody was injured.

Officials said the fire was started unintentionally from a logging crew harvesting timber.