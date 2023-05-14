Calling All Musicians! You’re Needed For Superior’s ‘Make Music Day’

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Calling all artists! Make Music Day is returning to Superior June 21, and talented musicians are wanted.

Make Music Day is a global music celebration that happens on the summer solstice each year to bring people of all ages and skill levels together to make music.

This is the second year the event is being organized in Superior through Siggy’s Musical Garden Incorporated, which is a non-profit that’s all about supporting the local music scene.

Siggy’s Musical Garden is most notably behind Superior Porchfest Popups.

Make Music Superior will include more than 24 free public music-making events across the city.

Musicians of all abilities are encouraged to register to help make the day possible.

To participate, support or enjoy, click here.