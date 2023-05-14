Duluth Police: Victim In Saturday’s Shooting Was Innocent Bystander

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department released new information Sunday afternoon involving a shooting that injured a person Saturday near downtown Duluth.

Police said the 34-year-old male victim was an innocent bystander who was struck by a stray bullet.

The victim was treated and released from a Duluth hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon near the area of the 100 block of E 3rd Street, according to a police spokeswoman.

The male shooting suspect remained on the loose Sunday.

Police said the two people involved in the shooting are known to each other.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” according to the spokesperson.