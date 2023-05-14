Fundraiser Underway To Honor Late Barry Family With Chester Park Memorial

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been about a little more than a year since the Barry family of four was killed in their Duluth home by another family member.

And now, there’s a positive fundraising effort underway to honor the Barrys at their favorite park known as Chester Park.

Chester is about a mile away from where the Barry family lived.

Daughters Shiway and Sadie spent a lot of fun times at the park.

Community members and relatives, with the support of the city, have launched a $22,000 fundraiser to create the “Shiway and Sadie Barry Memorial” at Chester Park.

The memorial will include a bench and sign dedicated to the family, among other upgrades to the park itself.

If you’d like to help support this effort, there’s a GoFundMe page, a coloring book sale with Sadie’s drawings and a spaghetti dinner fundraiser this Saturday, May 20 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Other Place Bar and Grill in Duluth.