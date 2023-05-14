Lake Superior Zoo Hosts Mother’s Day Craft Sale

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s finally Mother’s Day, and that means all kinds of fun events and activities happened around town.

The Lake Superior Zoo hosted its third annual Mother’s Day Craft and Plant Sale Sunday.

Around a dozen vendors showed off their best Mother’s Day crafts for eager shoppers.

The zoo parking lot was filled with all kinds of goods, from bright green plants, to artwork, and even yummy treats.

Even the windy weather had some fun and made windchimes and dream catchers the stars of the show.

Some people stopped by to grab the perfect gift for their mom, while some made a whole family adventure.

“It’s really nice, we come here quite a bit, the zoo hosts a lot, like the Halloween and the Easter eggs, and also just to see the animals on a regular weekend basis, so, we love it,” said the Kollmann family, Craft Show Shoppers.

The outside show had a special offer, for every $50 spent on the sale, people would receive a free ticket into the zoo.

Guests were also welcomed to head inside to meet some of the animal mothers at the zoo.