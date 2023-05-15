After Successful Rookie Camp, UMD’s Zach Ojile Signs with Minnesota Vikings

The next opportunty for Ojile comes in team organized activities starting on May 22nd.

EAGAN, Minn.- He said he was simply just excited to get the opportunity to compete at Vikings Rookie Camp. Now, former UMD tight end Zach Ojile is officially a member of the team.

Ojile signed a contract with the Vikings on Monday evening. It was confirmed by the UMD Football Twitter page.

Sporting number 31 this past weekend, Ojile would compete in drills with mainly the running backs.

In his four years at UMD, he would find the end zone 24 times, 14 on the ground and 10 through the air.

