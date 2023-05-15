Air Quality Alert For Northern Minnesota Due To Wildfire Smoke

NORTHERN MINNESOTA — An air quality alert has been issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that will take effect on Tuesday.

The alert is due to wildfire smoke. The affected areas are northern Minnesota, including the tribal nations of Grand Portage, Fond du Lac, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Mille Lacs.

The alert will start at 4 a.m. and runs till 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The air quality is expected to reach the orange air quality index, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

To check the air quality conditions in your area, click here.