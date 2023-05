Boys Lacrosse: Wolfpack Bounce Back with 13-12 Victory Against White Bear Lake

The victory snaps a two-game losing skid for Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Wolfpack boys lacrosse team returned to the win column on Monday, defeating White Bear Lake 13 to 12.

They’ll next be in action on Thursday when they host Hermantown/Proctor. Gametime is set for 7 PM.