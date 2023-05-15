Driver Rescued After Vehicle Gets Stuck In Tree

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — A driver from Rosemount, Minnesota was rescued just North of Cook Monday morning after her vehicle went down an embankment and struck a tree.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old woman was trapped inside when crews arrived at 10:46 a.m. Cook Fire Department crews freed the woman from the wreckage.

The woman was airlifted to a local hospital.

Officials believe her injuries are not life threatening. She was the only one in the vehicle.