Emma Soderberg Named Finalist for IIHF Player of the Year Award

Soderberg is one of seven finalists up for the award.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD goaltender Emma Soderberg is starting to get recognized on the national stage.

On Monday, she was named as one of the seven finalists for the IIHF Player of the Year award.

Soderberg is coming off a successful campaign in the World Championship.

In Sweden’s quarterfinal matchup against Canada, she would stop 51 of the 54 shots she saw in the contest.

Overall, Soderberg had a save percentage of .935 and she had 157 stops in net.

The graduate was also named to the All-Star team for her efforts.