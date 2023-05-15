Lake Superior College Graduates Celebrate

Commencement marks next stage in many lives

There was no shortage of gowns, tassels and mortar boards Monday at the DECC’s Symphony Hall.

It was a day for students from Lake Superior College to celebrate and go through their commencement ceremonies. Almost eight hundred students graduated. Their accomplishments included certificates, diplomas and associate degrees.

Their studies covered 67 different program areas. The emotions included a mixed bag of “Hooray!” “Now What?” and “Goodbye.”

“It’s a milestone in their lives and in their careers,” said David Kline, Vice President of Advancement and External Relations at LSC.

“They are starting a new field, or something that they’re really passionate about, and they’re excited to get out into the workforce. They are excited to be done, but they’ve got fond memories, so there’s a little bit of sadness, too,” Kline said.

Included in the crowd and on stage were twenty-eight high school students who received their high school diploma plus a college award, due to being part of the Postsecondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) program.