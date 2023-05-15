Minnesota Wilderness Win Midwest Division, Secure Spot in Robertson Cup Semifinals

Game one is Friday at 4:30 pm.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness extended their season on Saturday night, locking up the Midwest Division with a 5 to 3 win over the Wisconsin Windigo.

Now it’s on to Blaine as the Wilderness are one of four teams left competing in the Robertson Cup Playoffs.

The Wilderness will match up with the Oklahoma Warriors. Oklahoma clinched the South Division over the weekend. The Warriors also were pretty good in the regular season as they posted the best record in the league.

