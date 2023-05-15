Northwestern’s Jase Nelson to Play College Hoops at Minnesota Morris

MAPLE, Wis.- Northwestern senior guard Jase Nelson is making the jump to the college ranks.

On Monday, he announced his commitment to Minnesota Morris.

Just this past season, Nelson averaged 17 points and eight rebounds per game.

His play helped him land on the 1st team All Heart O’North for the 2nd straight season.

He also set the single game scoring and assists record at Northwestern.