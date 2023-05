Proctor Softball Knocks Off Esko to Extend Win Streak to 8 Games

The Rails (15-2) will next be in action on Tuesday in Cloquet.

ESKO, Minn.- The Proctor softball team added another game to their win column on Monday, defeating Esko 12 to 4.

Meanwhile, Esko (8-8) will be back at home Tuesday to play Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.