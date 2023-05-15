UW-Superior Softball to Meet Concordia-Wisconsin in 1st Round of NCAA Tourney

Superior is making their 5th appearance in program history and their 2nd in the last three years.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior softball team had their backs against the wall on Saturday at the UMAC tournament.

What ensued after their 1st loss at the tournament was three straight wins and a UMAC title.

The Yellowjackets learned where they will be heading and who they will play in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Monday afternoon.

It’ll be UWS and Concordia Wisconsin in the first round on Thursday in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“Excited to be able to go to Oshkosh. We’ve been there before this year. They’re great competition. Luther’s great. Concordia-Wisconsin is great. We’re excited we get to be involved in that region and get to compete there. But it’s not an easy thing to do. We talked to the girls, there’s 62 teams left and that fact that we’re one of 62 and we get to compete in a regional period. It’s what we play for all year, so I’m glad the hard work the player put in is paying off,” said head coach Melissa Fracker.

“I think playing teams from the area that we hear a lot of good things about all the time can be really challenging and difficult. Just mentally preparing and recognizing we earned our way here just as much as they did. We’re going to play our hearts out and see where it goes,” added junior pitcher Tayler Kraemer.

The gametime for Thursday is still to be determined.