Frost River Announces Winner Of Recycled Remnant Contest

DULUTH, Minn. — Frost River has announced the winner of their recycled remnant contest that started up in April for Earth Day.

The outdoor equipment store sent out over 350 kits full of leather, canvas, and other leftover parts to people around the U.S. for them to make their own creations.

5 top projects were posted on social media with one being voted as the winner. The winner created a shoulder bag where they stitched a fish onto the bag. That person won a gift certificate, $250, and some Frost River merch.

Other submissions included bike bags, a firewood carrier, costumes, and earrings.

“I was truly amazed with the level of technical skill that we saw in a lot of these different projects that came to us. But it was just people just really embraced the idea of taking you know our remnants and making it into something that really like showed their personal style,” said Stephanie Anderson, Director of Marketing and Sales.

Frost River, located in the Lincoln Park Craft District in Duluth, plans to hold a recycled remnant contest every year.