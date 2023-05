Girls Lacrosse: Wolfpack Reach .500 Mark with Road Win at Duluth Marshall

Duluth (5-5) will next host Owatonna on Friday at 6:30 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall girls lacrosse team would have their first-ever home game on Tuesday.

In the end though, it went the road team’s way as the Duluth Wolfpack grabbed the 14 to 4 victory.

Meanwhile, Duluth Marshall will look for their first win Friday at Champlin Park.