Glensheen’s Beer Garden And Concerts On The Pier Lineup Announced

DULUTH, Minn. — The Glensheen has announced the lineup for the Beer Garden and Concerts on the Pier happening Wednesday nights starting in June.

The events are free and open to the public.

Beer Garden is happening all of June from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Brew Talk from each week’s featured brewery.

2023 Beer Garden Lineup:

June 7: Bent Paddle

June 14: Hoops Brewing

June 21: Ursa Minor

June 28: Castle Danger

Concerts on the Pier are happening through the end of August and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be food trucks, ice cream, and a campfire to enjoy. Glensheen says to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the concerts.

2023 Concerts on the Pier Lineup:

July 5: The Slamming Doors

July 12: Brothers Burn Mountain

July 19: Babie Eyes

July 26: Erik Koskinen

August 2: Pink Marlena

August 9: Jeremy Messersmith

August 16: Danny Frank and the Smoky Gold

August 23: New Salty Dog

August 30: Emily Haavik & The 35s