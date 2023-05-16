Northwoods League Softball Set to Launch in Summer of 2024
The new league will be the first for-profit summer collegiate women's league.
ROCHESTER, Minn.- Big news from the Northwoods League on Tuesday.
Starting in the summer of 2024, they will launch a new women’s collegiate softball league.
The new league will be comprised of teams from across the Northwoods League’s footprint.
Team names and locations will be announced at a future date.
All teams will play from June and end at the beginning of August.
