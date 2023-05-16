Registration Open for Twin Ports Pro Development Camp

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It’s getting to that time of the year where you can start thinking about the Twin Ports Pro Development Camp.

Head Instructor and Superior native Brett Olson once again returns this summer for the 8th annual camp.

He’ll be joined by fellow pros as well as former UMD goalie Ben Patt and current Bulldog defenseman Aaron Pionk.

There are a few changes in this year’s camp. The location being one, as it will now take place at Wessman Arena.

They also added a new mite group to go along with their normal 10U, 12U, 14U groups.

Changes aside, the message is the same for them. Help players craft their skills and receive positive feedback.

“There’s no rewriting the rule books for the sport of hockey at our camp. We just get down to the fundamentals and try to execute at certain speeds and get these kids outside their comfort zones a little bit to make sure they feel a little bit comfortable when they go into their seasons. We really enjoy the aspect of not only is it hockey, but they can develop as people off the ice as well,” said Olson.

Registration goes until all the spots are claimed. The camp will start on July 31st.

For more information on the camp, click here.