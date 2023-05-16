Roger Reinert Files As Candidate For Mayor Of Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Roger Reinert filed Tuesday morning as a candidate for Mayor of Duluth.

“I’m excited to be the very first candidate to file for any office today. That’s representative of my style”, Reinert said in a press release. “I do the things I say I’m going to do, and I get out there and get after it.”

Reinert had announced he would be running for Mayor in January.

There will be a Filing Day Celebration and Fundraiser hosted by Reinert and his team at Warrior Brewing Tuesday night from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday was the first day to file for office as elections will be held in the fall. The filing period closes May 30 at 5 p.m.