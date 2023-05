South Ridge Baseball Edges Cloquet for 10th Straight Victory

CLOQUET, Minn.- The South Ridge baseball team and Cloquet would go back and forth on Tuesday. Ultimately, the Panthers would pick up their 10th win, 6 to 3.

The Panthers (11-2) will next be in action on Thursday when they host McGregor.

Meanwhile, Cloquet will play at Esko on May 23rd.