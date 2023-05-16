Suspect Arrested In Duluth Shooting That Hit Bystander With Stray Bullet

DULUTH, Minn. — The man accused of a shooting last weekend near downtown Duluth that struck an innocent bystander with a stray bullet was arrested Tuesday evening in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, according to the Duluth Police Department.

The 36-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident around 6:15 p.m. “on an arrest warrant for 2nd Degree Assault, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm in a Municipality” related to the Duluth shooting incident that happened Saturday, May 13, according to a news release.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force made the arrest while following up on information provided by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, according to police.

The shooting happened during the afternoon hours near the 100 block of East 3rd Street after a confrontation between the suspect and another person he knew.

The innocent bystander hit in the gunfire is a 59-year-old man. He was taken to a hospital and later released with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

FOX 21 does not normally name suspects until they are formally charged.