Whitewater Rafting Businesses Starting Their Summer Seasons

CARLTON/SCANLON, Minn. — Now that flooding has settled, and river levels have lowered whitewater rafting companies are ready to go for the seasons.

Swiftwater Adventures in Carlton started their season beginning of May. The owner says conditions have been on the higher end of flows but are still safe for those wanting to get out on the water. And anybody can go rafting, no experience necessary.

“As far as what to expect on our trips. Expect fun, expect action, expect great scenery. Great interaction with professionally trained guides that know the river and you know, know how to talk to people know how to have fun whether it’s a youth group or a cooperate team building thing. You know we can give you a good time,” said Cliff Langley, owner/operator of Swiftwater Adventures.

Minnesota Whitewater Rafting in Scanlon is currently training for their summer season. They hope to get customers out on the water soon. River operations says rafting is a time to be in the moment and not think about anything else.

“You end up of focusing completely on the river while you’re out there. You’re not thinking of your cellphone, you’re not thinking of work, you have to pretty much to focus on what’s going on, on the river. So, it really helps out to bringing you in the moment on paddling,” said Blu Bong, River Operations for Minnesota Whitewater Rafting.

