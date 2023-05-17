Coffee Conversation: Denfeld Theater Presents First Production in 5 Years, “Chicago”

DULUTH, Minn. — After a five-year hiatus, the Duluth Denfeld High School Theater Dept. is back in the limelight; presenting a rendition of the classic musical “Chicago” (May 18-20.)

Cast members Reagan Kern (Roxie) and Madi Watts (Velma) joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the departments renewed momentum + the upcoming performance.

The storyline of Chicago is based in the roaring 1920s, whereas, two rival vaudevillian murderesses are locked up in the Cook County Jail.

Student tickets are $5 and non-student tickets are $10, available at denfeldtheater.com.

You can catch the show Thursday, May 18 – Saturday, May 20 at the Lincoln Park Middle School’s new theater.