Downs Funeral Home Announces New Location

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A funeral home that’s been around in Superior for the last 125 years is starting construction for a bigger, more modern facility.

Locally owned, Downs Funeral Home in Superior will start constructing a new 11,400 square foot, single-story funeral home that is 100% handicap accessible. They say that although their current location on 19th and Ogden Ave. is handicap accessible, the new facility will help with the aging facility and the growth in business.

“We’re breaking ground in the next couple weeks so we’re in the process of designing is complete the building phase,” said President and Co-Owner of Downs Funeral Home Jeff Cushman. “They’ll probably be some changes as we go through the building phase but we’re open to be complete by the first part of 2024.”

They say that their new facility will have a bigger parking lot that can fit up to 125 cars. The new location will be at 1902 N 34th Street, in Superior.